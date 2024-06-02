Heathcote doctor retires as practice closes

It's been 44 years since doctor Shan Shahnawaz started treating patients at Heathcote. He was the only GP in the suburb at the time.
Other aspects of life have stepped in, so "it's now time" he says, to retire and close the practice.
The Heathcote Medical Practice GP wrapped up his final day on May 31, and celebrated with those who know him the best. There were many "mixed feelings", Dr Shahnawaz, who lives in Sylvania, said.
"I'm 76 years of age and I could do on for a bit longer - physically, mentally I'm OK. But I'm getting older," he said.
"I'm going on holidays for two months with my family. My plan was to come back for a couple of days a week at a practice at Engadine with another doctor. But my family said 'do you know any doctor who is in your age group and still working?' When I started my practice, there were about four of five doctors in the area, and they have all retired. I said 'I don't know anyone my age who is still working.' I thought I suppose they're right.
"It's been a pleasure being part of my patients' health management. I have patients who came to see me as little kids and now they are married with kids - that's how long I've known them for."
His loyal staff include receptionists Deb, Jennie, Kim and Wendy, and practice nurse, Alison. "My staff are incredible," Dr Shahnawaz said. "I often said to my wife, I don't how many GPs would be as lucky as I have been.
"But it is also sad because people are coming in every day saying 'you can't retire'. I started at Heathcote when there was nobody and I'm leaving Heathcote now when there's nobody."
