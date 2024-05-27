Sharks called up

Sharks half Nicho Hynes has been given every chance to prove his fitness after winning the nod at halfback in NSW coach Michael Maguire's Blues team despite not finishing the Sharks' match against Penrith on Saturday night with calf tightness.
It was a night to forget for the Sharks being smashed 42-0 by the reigning NRL premiers.
Sharks Skipper Cameron McInnes has been selected to start at lock in State of Origin I at Accor Stadium on June 5.
New NSW coach Maguire expects injured halfback Nicho Hynes to be able to train with the team from the first session on Wednesday.
Maguire was in the grandstand at PointsBet Stadium on Saturday night when Hynes was ruled out at halftime with a calf injury and admitted to fearing the worst, but the Sharks playmaker had scans before the Blues squad was selected.
Maguire said he's got good staff with him who are in in continuous communication with the Sharks.
"He had a scan yesterday and it looks really good. There's no further damage.
"Obviously I'll talk to the staff over the next couple of days and work out how to go about his training, but the conversation I had with him yesterday - he was extremely excited about the fact that he was in the team and he is ready to go.
"I reckon he'll hit the ground running, that's what we're working towards. We're really confident with where he's at, that he'll be able to train from day one."
Roosters star Luke Keary has been included in a 20-man squad as cover.
Sea Eagles forward Jake Trbojevic will captain a new-look Blues team in the June 5 series opener at Accor Stadium after Maguire named six debutants in his first Origin team, including Sharks lock Cameron McInnes.
Long touted as an Origin-calibre player given his renowned toughness and passion, inspirational forward McInnes will finally get his shot for his state.
The 30-year-old's ability to play hooker if required gives Maguire valuable options in his rotation, with Reece Robson the only specialist dummy-half in the team.
The Sharks now have a quick turnaround before facing the Eels on Thursday in the opening game of Round 13 at CommBank Stadium.
