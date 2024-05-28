St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Four sisters in Seagulls team underline growth in women's soccer in shire

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
May 28 2024 - 6:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Casey 29, Jaime, 25, Cleo, 23 and Amber, 20 Cottrell-Dormer before their game at Barden Ridge on Sunday. Picture by John Veage
Casey 29, Jaime, 25, Cleo, 23 and Amber, 20 Cottrell-Dormer before their game at Barden Ridge on Sunday. Picture by John Veage

Four Cronulla Seagulls Seniors Women C team members are a standout as female participation in soccer in Sutherland Shire skyrockets.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.