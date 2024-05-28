Four sisters in Seagulls team underline growth in women's soccer in shire

Four Cronulla Seagulls Seniors Women C team members are a standout as female participation in soccer in Sutherland Shire skyrockets.
Sisters Casey 29, Jaime, 26, Cleo, 24 and Amber, 20, Cottrell-Dormer have teamed up this season after playing in different ages and clubs from when they were kids growing up at Engadine.
"We are very close - my sisters are my closest friends," Casey said. "This year we thought, 'why don't we all play together?'
"We look alike, so it can be a bit confusing for our opponents as well as our own players.
"We don't mind having a crack at each other when one of us does something wrong.
"It's also easier for mum and dad (Simone and Gary to come and watch us."
More than 6000 girls and women are playing soccer in the shire, amounting to 36 per cent of all players - the highest female participation in Football Australia.
In 2024, there has been an increase of 39 girls only teams for u/6 to u/11, an increase of 32 teams in Youth Women's and an increase of 11 Senior Women's teams.
Women make up 38 per cent of non-playing roles.
"It's a very inclusive sport and a way to keep social, especially when you are a mum," Casey said. "I have been able to come back after having two babies.
"Our team is very understanding that families come first, but they want us to keep playing."
