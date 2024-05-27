Two rock fishermen, aged 25 and 22, dead after being washed off rocks at Kurnell

Two rock fishermen, who died after being washed off rocks at Kurnell yesterday, have been identified as Nepalese nationals, aged 25 and 22.
A police statement said, about 2.45pm on Monday, emergency services were called to Cape Solander Drive following reports two rock fishermen had been washed off rocks.
"Officers attached to the Sutherland Shire Police Area Command and Marine Area Command attended the scene, alongside NSW Ambulance Paramedics, Marine Rescue, Sutherland Shire lifeguards and Westpac Rescue Helicopter," the statement said.
"The two men were pulled from the water a short time later.
"Officers performed CPR until NSW Ambulance paramedics took over - but they were unable to be revived.
"They have since been identified as two Nepalese nationals aged 25 and 22 years old.
"Police will prepare a report for the information of the Coroner."
