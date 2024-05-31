Penshurst soprano raises voice in choir's latest performance

Being part of a choir means unity and cohesion, the soprano said. "Making music is something I can never not do. It's a big part of life that I think I would be bereft if I couldn't make music. It's such a joyful thing to do with other people, to sing together," she said. "It's an amazing comradeship and sense of community. I also love words. To sing words, it's music and words together and they are my two great loves."

