St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Penshurst soprano raises voice in choir's latest performance

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 31 2024 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Butchatsky, a soprano and music teacher from Penshurst, is performing in the latest choral event produced by Sydney Chamber Choir. Picture by John Veage
Kristen Butchatsky, a soprano and music teacher from Penshurst, is performing in the latest choral event produced by Sydney Chamber Choir. Picture by John Veage

Penshurst soprano Kristen Butchatsky is among the talents who will raise their voice in Sydney Chamber Choir's latest upcoming performance of Fireside, on June 29.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.