Penshurst soprano raises voice in choir's latest performance

Penshurst soprano Kristen Butchatsky is among the talents who will raise their voice in Sydney Chamber Choir's latest upcoming performance of Fireside, on June 29.
Held at The Neilson, Walsh Bay, the event will showcase choral music with a jazz band in tow. After the sell-out success of last year's Winter Nights, the choir returns with a whole new selection.
This year marks Ms Butchatsky's third year with the choir. A music teacher who plays the piano, she is also a conductor who directs a university choir. She has a Bachelor of Music Degree with Honours from UNSW with a major in vocal performance.
Despite being a "Johnny-come-lately" musician, the accomplished soprano always thought she would pursue a career as a classical singer. "I don't come from a musical background, I'm a bit of an outsider. I studied theology, and I'm a member of St Aidan's Anglican Church Hurstville Grove, where I was the music director."
The singer took some time off as life stepped in - she had three children, but continued to conduct a children's choir. It wasn't until she found a "like-minded friend", and together they bought a francise for Jellybeans Music in 2014. Teaching music in primary schools - one day a week at Connells Point Public School and another day at Peakhurst Public School, is also a passion.
Ms Butchatsky's also sang with a leading Australian Gospel choir, The Cafe of the Gate of Salvation, for about eight years. But then COVID-19 struck. "It was a really hard time for singers," she said. "It prompted a lot to make career changes. I tried something different. I knew Sydney Chamber Choir was doing amazing work I had been to a few of their concerts. I filled in a form online to audition and I got in."
Being part of a choir means unity and cohesion, the soprano said. "Making music is something I can never not do. It's a big part of life that I think I would be bereft if I couldn't make music. It's such a joyful thing to do with other people, to sing together," she said. "It's an amazing comradeship and sense of community. I also love words. To sing words, it's music and words together and they are my two great loves."
The upcoming concert by the Sydney Chamber Choir, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2025, follows on from their previous concert in 2023, but it's a "departure from the choir's main bread and butter," Ms Butchatsky said. "We take some risks, we're adventurous and creative, and it's something we haven't done as a choir.
Audiences will hear harmonies including the deep contentment of René Clausen's Tonight Eternity Alone; the sensuous textures of Jan Sandstrm's double-choir setting of Lo, how a rose e'er blooming; and an acappella arrangement of Ruth Moody's anthem One Voice.
"It has a slight cabaret feel. The performance space we're using is fairly new (Pier 2/3) - it's a really intimate space where the audience can sit and have a glass of wine. That's a very different feeling than going to a traditional classical performance at the Sydney Opera House. It gives a more casual vibe and sense of fun and relaxation. It's very light, warm, beautiful and moving pieces of music."
The performance is at 5pm and at 8pm.
