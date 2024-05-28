Public to have a say on private certifiers

Georges River Council has been advocating for change to legislation concerning construction sites and the role of private certifiers.
A Council survey has slammed the role of private certifiers who were described by the public as uncooperative and dismissive to community concerns and complaints.
Neighbours not receiving pre-construction notification, a lack of community access to plans, deviation from plans during development, impacts on neighbours' privacy and property, and environmental impacts from non-compliance to plans were some of the other complaints.
Local Councils need stronger controls over private certifiers, the community said.
And the NSW State Government lacks adequate audit and regulation processes required to govern Private Certification industry.
Georges River Council conducted the community consultation in preparing its Draft Principal Certifier Complaints Policy 2024.
The Draft Policy is to inform the community on the role of the Principal Certifier, Georges River Council and Building Commission NSW in relation to complaints received regarding development sites.
The Certification Campaign began on Monday 22 August 2022 when Council resolved to commence a campaign to lobby the NSW Government for amendments to relevant legislation.
The council's draft Principal Certifier Complaints Policy 2024 has now been endorsed and is on public exhibition.
Over the past two years, Council has held workshops to understand community issues in relation to the certification industry and collaborated with the Department of Fair Trading to address these issues through legislative change.
"The draft policy is the result of this journey," Georges River Council Mayor, Sam Elmir said.
"This work is important to Council, and I know it is an issue that has been top-of-mind for our community as well. Participation and feedback are crucial to ensure that the work addresses community issues."
The policy aims to clarify the roles of various parties involved in managing complaints regarding development sites, including the Principal Certifier, owner, Council, and Building Commission NSW.
This draft policy serves as a foundation to Georges River Council's Certification Campaign.
The Draft Principal Certifier Complaints Policy 2024 will be on public exhibition from 23 April 2024 to 23 June 2024.
Submissions can be made online through Council's Your Say webpage, or a hard copy can be returned to Council's Customer Service Centre or Libraries.
