An oasis for relaxation

6 beds | 4 cars | 2 baths
An unparalleled coastal lifestyle awaits on the coveted Burraneer peninsula.
From this bespoke residence, you can enjoy breathtaking water views of the picturesque Port Hacking.
Enter through a gated, secure front yard and catch the scent of the mature magnolias.
This magnificent six-bedroom home has undergone a superb renovation, featuring luxurious custom interiors bathed in natural light. High ceilings and bespoke styling enhance the serene ambience, making it a true masterpiece.
The designer kitchen has stone benchtops, custom joinery, and a gas cooktop. The butler's pantry further enhances the space.
The open-plan living and dining space flows onto your low-maintenance yard with a sparkling inground pool.
The outside space is private and has a covered entertaining area.
With multiple living and social spaces, this impressive home will appeal to both entertainers and families.
There are three bedrooms upstairs. The main suite has spectacular water views and a grand ensuite.
Two more bedrooms are on the ground floor. Above the garage, there is also an extra bedroom with an ensuite, ideal as a guest suite or home office.
The home has an abundance of storage. It has an oversized double garage with internal access and additional off-street parking.
All this is set on a generous land parcel of about 834.7 sqm.
The home has an exclusive address and is surrounded by other quality homes.
