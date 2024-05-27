Riot squad helps break up bush doof / rave party in national park at Kurnell

Riot squad police were called in to help break up a crowd of about 300 young people at an outdoor bush doof / rave party at Kurnell on Saturday night.
Bottles were allegedly thrown at police, damaging vehicles, by some of the youths, many of whom were under the age of 18.
A report of the incident was posted on the Sutherland Shire Police Command Facebook page:
"On Saturday night, Sutherland Police responded to calls from the public regarding a large bush doof / rave party in Kamay Botany Bay National Park, Kurnell," the post said.
"Approximately 300 youths, many under the age of 18, were in a trail within the park with a DJ setup.
"Sutherland Police, with the assistance of the Public Order Riot Squad, Police Dog Unit and Police Transport Command attended and dispersed the crowd.
"As some of the crowd left, bottles were thrown at police, damaging several police vehicles. Police confiscated a large amount of alcohol.
"The event organisers were identified, equipment seized and legal action is pending."
The post said events of this type were a concern due to many safety risks, including excessive alcohol use, drug use, lack of security, medical support, and lighting.
"There are no toilets and transport options are very limited. It is also very disturbing to local residents, distressing to the native fauna, and large amounts of rubbish, including broken glass is left within the National Park," the post said.
