St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Golden Bay Asian restaurant opens in Bay Central at Woolooware Bay

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
May 28 2024 - 3:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Chau in Golden Bay Asian restaurant overlooking PointsBet Stadium. Picture by Chris Lane
Michael Chau in Golden Bay Asian restaurant overlooking PointsBet Stadium. Picture by Chris Lane

The opening of Golden Bay Asian in Bay Central continues a long tradition of good Chinese restaurants on the Woolooware Bay site.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.