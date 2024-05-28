Golden Bay Asian restaurant opens in Bay Central at Woolooware Bay

The opening of Golden Bay Asian in Bay Central continues a long tradition of good Chinese restaurants on the Woolooware Bay site.
King Wan restaurant on the top level of the Sharks Leagues Club was a big draw card for many years
About two years before the leagues club closed, the restaurant was taken over by Michael Chau and partners, who renamed it Sha-Kee.
The new owners' intention was always to move into the new shopping centre being built as part of the Woolooware Bay Town Centre development.
The 250-seat restaurant is a vast improvement on the old venue, and offers a relaxing atmosphere, with sweeping views across Woolooware Bay to the City as well as over the football stadium.
Golden Bay Asian offers traditional Cantonese cuisine, featuring fresh ingredients and live seafood, with yum cha every day from 10am to 3pm.
Mr Chau said the Bay Central location was unique for a restaurant in Sydney.
"You have the football stadium, shopping centre, 450 residences above and another 1500 residence 15 minutes walk away, and the Quest Hotel," he said.
Following a soft opening on Friday, some diners were able to catch the Sharks game on Saturday night while having dinner.
For Sharks supporters, the dining experience would have far outweighed the football experience.
The restaurant opens every day from 10am to 3pm and 5pm to 10pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.