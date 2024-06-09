St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

30th year for Kitepower

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 10 2024 - 1:04pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kitesurfing is a relatively new sport that involves using the power of the wind using a kite with a special harness and then riding a twin tip, surfboard or hydrofoil board and using the wind for propulsion. Picture John Veage
Kitesurfing is a relatively new sport that involves using the power of the wind using a kite with a special harness and then riding a twin tip, surfboard or hydrofoil board and using the wind for propulsion. Picture John Veage

This year, Kitepower, the longest running kite and kiteboarding store in the country which is based in San Souci, marks its 30th anniversary in the ever-evolving kitesurfing industry.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.