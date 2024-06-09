30th year for Kitepower

This year, Kitepower, the longest running kite and kiteboarding store in the country which is based in San Souci, marks its 30th anniversary in the ever-evolving kitesurfing industry.
Botany Bay is the ideal place to learn kitesurfing which is also where Kitepower is located.
They conduct their lessons at two locations, Dolls Point, or Monterey Beach as they are the best and safest locations. There are other places in Botany Bay where people kitesurf, including "1st Carpark" and "Hollywood" as well as Sans Souci in SW and SSW winds and Kurnell in Northerly winds.
Botany Bay has the best winds in Sydney and it is possible to kitesurf in all wind directions.
Kitepower a proud Australian family-owned business was founded in 1993 in Geelong, Victoria, and has grown from a modest kids kite shop into a flourishing Kitesurfing and Hydrofoiling business that now employs several passionate staff members.
From their first small retail location, they have grown and relocated to the vibrant community of Sans Souci. Here, along with their thriving online store, they continue to celebrate and share the joy of kites and kiteboarding with enthusiasts across the nation and beyond.
Originally established by Steve McCormack, Julie Nagorcka, and Peace McCormack, Kitepower has been at the forefront of the kitesurfing movement in Australia, promoting not only the sport but also the fun and community it builds.
Today, they stand as a testament to Australian entrepreneurial spirit in the adventure water sports market and their 30th anniversary is not just a celebration of their longevity but a reflection of their journey from a small local store to a leader in Australian adventure water sports retail.
Over the years, they have expanded their offerings and supported countless enthusiasts and professionals in the world of kitesurfing, hydrofoiling, and wing foiling.
As part of their anniversary celebrations, they have released a Short Movie called "Catching the Breeze" on YouTube that showcases the Australian passion for adventure water sports, it highlights the thrilling aspects of kitesurfing and also captures the spirit of the Aussie outdoors lifestyle.
Founder Steve McCormack said Kite flying brings a unique sense of joy and transformation,
"The name 'Kitepower' reflects the profound impact kiting has had on my life and the lives of many others.
"From my first exhilarating experience with a stunt kite back in 1991 to the countless individuals I've seen inspired by the sport, kiting is not just a hobby - it's a lifestyle and often an escape to get outdoors and play with the wind."
