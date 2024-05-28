St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George letters: Club has cared for Muddy Creek foreshore

Updated May 28 2024 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
Bayside Community Recreation Club Public Officer, Chris Jeffs. Picture: John Veage
The Bayside Community Recreation Club (BCRC) has attended a number of council meetings to object to the council's Master Plan for the area, which basically removes all the community organisations from the "prime waterfront location". These organisations currently service a wide variety of residents at no cost to the ratepayers. Once removed the council plans to grass the area and duplicate the existing Cooks Park Trail.

