St George letters: Club has cared for Muddy Creek foreshore

The Bayside Community Recreation Club (BCRC) has attended a number of council meetings to object to the council's Master Plan for the area, which basically removes all the community organisations from the "prime waterfront location". These organisations currently service a wide variety of residents at no cost to the ratepayers. Once removed the council plans to grass the area and duplicate the existing Cooks Park Trail.
It should be noted that the BCRC takes up only 5.9 per cent of the total area council has listed for its Studdert Reserve Master Plan.
This is the council's original notice regarding their plan: "Bayside Council has listened to resident's feedback and prepared a draft masterplan for the Muddy Creek Precinct (also known as Studdert Reserve) that will drive the long-term implementation of recreation opportunities in the area including: walking and cycling, a playground, access to the foreshore ,the potential for a café and community space, associated infrastructure, such as parking and lighting."
I have spoken to a number of residents via the BCRC members and their associates and through the Bexley RSL Club which I am also involved with and asked them had they ever been approached by council about this. They all said No. So where did the "residents feedback" come from? Walking and cycling, a playground, parking and lighting, and access to the foreshore, via the mangroves, already exists.
Council wish to take the BCRC boat ramp and use it to launch kayaks and paddle boats once the BCRC is gone. Whoever made this suggestion has no idea what they are talking about. You can not launch these vessels from a concrete ramp it is too dangerous, they need to be launched from a jetty or a sandy beach. BCRC currently owns both kayaks and paddle craft which are used by the local residents on our open days. We generally get between 150 and 200 attend. We supply the young ones with fishing rods and bait. We then supply a BBQ lunch for everyone. All this at the cost of the club.
Council says it plans to make access to the foreshore as part of their plan. It should be noted that the area of shore occupied by the BCRC is mangrove-free due to the infrastructure there being used on a daily basis by powered boats whose propeller wash stops the mangrove seeds from taking root. When the BCRC goes so will all this infrastructure and the mangroves will take over the area rending it useless for access to the creek.
In the lead up to last year's state election the then opposition (especially Chris Minns) spoke a great deal about the dangersg caused by large trucks using Stoney Creek and Forest Roads to avoid the M5 toll. I regularly experience convoys of semi-trailers on these roads. What is the plan to overcome this problem and when will it be implemented?
While at Fitness First Sylvania pool recently, the St George footy team came for a while.
My friend and I had to ask who they were as we don't follow footy. In the lane next to us was Tyrell Sloan (1) and Jaydn Su'A (12).(They told us their number and names.)
It was great to find both of these young men were very friendly, laughing and joking with us as we walked the lanes together, a change from what l see on the news.
BCBA Riverwood bank closed and ATM's removed some time ago. The closest ATM's are at Riverwood Plaza charging fees for transactions to CBA customers. I'm a worker and strapped for time and do a lot of things after 5pm. Driving along the M5 in the vicinity of Riverwood you have CBA advertising on one of the overhead bridges which is an insult as they have pulled out of Riverwood. To top it off CBA Mastercard, interest free days have changed from 55 to 44 days. Bringing my repayments to the 3rd of the month, instead of mid-month but my funds hit my account not until the end month and can be delayed due to date/day/weekend timing.
To change the payment date you must request a new account as they are unable to change the date on your current account. Mind you this is 2024 and they can't do a simple date adjustment. I hate direct debit but 2024 you have no choice, all companies have to be notified as account number changed...how hard is it. They make millions what's the problem. To deposit I can go to the post office which closes early and join the queue, or to travel to Roselands to use the ATM. I travel to Batemans Bay and Lithgow periodically using the ATM's there which of course are usually out of order.
It has often been said that we must continue to produce and burn fossil fuels to 'keep the lights on' in case there is not enough baseload power from battery storage. But on a recent trip to the city I noticed that in many multi-story office blocks, the lights were kept burning all night in unoccupied rooms. Likewise In shopping centres and other public buildings, the temperature control is either set too high in winter, which is downright unhealthy, or unnecessarily low in summer. More sensible use of electricity would go a long way towards avoiding an energy crisis.
