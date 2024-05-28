St George letters: Club has cared for Muddy Creek foreshore

Council wish to take the BCRC boat ramp and use it to launch kayaks and paddle boats once the BCRC is gone. Whoever made this suggestion has no idea what they are talking about. You can not launch these vessels from a concrete ramp it is too dangerous, they need to be launched from a jetty or a sandy beach. BCRC currently owns both kayaks and paddle craft which are used by the local residents on our open days. We generally get between 150 and 200 attend. We supply the young ones with fishing rods and bait. We then supply a BBQ lunch for everyone. All this at the cost of the club.