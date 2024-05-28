Georges River part of largest rollout of EV chargers in NSW

Georges River Council is one of 16 NSW local government areas to benefit from what is described as the largest rollout of public kerbside EV chargers in Australia.
The NSW Government is investing $4.1 million to install 671 EV charging ports at 391 sites across the state, to be matched by $8 million in private investment.
The chargers will range from 7 kilowatts to 75 kilowatts and will include pole-mounted, pedestal and 'kiosk' EV chargers.
They will be installed on kerbsides or in public council car parks over the next 12-months and will be open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The kerbside chargers will be installed by eight providers Waverley Council, City of Newcastle, Evie Networks, EVSE, EVX, Jolt Charge, Plus ES and ChargePost.
They have received EV kerbside charging grants to carry out the installation.
Minister for Climate Change and Energy Penny Sharpe said the investment will significantly increase the availability of public charging options and give people confidence their next vehicle purchase can be an EV.
"Almost 30 per cent of NSW drivers do not have access to private, off-street parking to charge an EV. That figure is considerably higher in metro areas," MS Sharpe said.
"We will continue to roll out EV charging grants to further support the NSW goal of being the easiest place in Australia to own and drive an electric vehicle."
Electric Vehicle Council Chief Executive Officer Behyad Jafari said the chargers mean everyone can benefit from EVs, including renters and people who can't charge at home.
"This investment is important not just for the direct amenity it provides, but also because it serves as a powerful signal to consumers that the NSW Government supports your move to a zero-tailpipe emission vehicle when you're ready to make the switch," Mr Jafari said.
Earlier this year, Georges River was told it must accelerate the installation of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations across the local government area to keep pace with the rapid growth in their use.
A motion submitted by Councillor Nancy Liu at the March 25 council meeting called for the council to investigate the best locations and funding opportunities for the installation of EV charging stations.
The trial would seek to determine the demand for commercial EV charging facilities and assess the draw from the electricity grid, its cost, and whether other forms of EV infrastructure could be implemented in the future.
In October 2022 Cr Liu called for the council to implement an Electric Vehicle Strategy to prepare the community for the transition to electric vehicles.
And last November Bayside Council nominated a number of sites across the local government area to be used for a trial of Electric Vehicle charging stations.
The council is working with company Intellihub to install pole-mounted electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at multiple locations within Bayside as part of a 12-month trial funded by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA).
The trial starts started n December and will run for 12 months at no cost to the council.
