St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Georges River part of largest rollout of EV chargers in NSW

JG
By Jim Gainsford
May 28 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The chargers will range from 7 kilowatts to 75 kilowatts and will include pole-mounted, pedestal and 'kiosk' EV chargers.
The chargers will range from 7 kilowatts to 75 kilowatts and will include pole-mounted, pedestal and 'kiosk' EV chargers.

Georges River Council is one of 16 NSW local government areas to benefit from what is described as the largest rollout of public kerbside EV chargers in Australia.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.