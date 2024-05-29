St George churches celebrate a combined show of faith

St George churches of all denominations are joining together to present a Christian gathering at the Marana Hall, Hurstville on June 15.
Called Celebrate Jesus, the aim of the gathering is to bring unity across all denominations.
Participating denominations will include Coptic, Orthodox, Catholic, Salvation Army, Uniting, Pentecostal, Exodus and local independent churches. The list will grow as other churches are being invited to join.
The different styles of worship will be reflected in the various communities wearing their national costumes including Pacific Islanders, Korean, Ethiopian, Filipino and Middle Eastern.
The original idea for the Christian Alliance gathering came from an unexpected source.
"The prompt came from one of our Muslim brothers because they were booking with Bayside Council for Ramadan," Bexley Uniting Church Elder, Mikall Chong said.
"They asked why don't the Christians do the same type of combined service. The idea was then taken up by Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinovski and Councillor Paul Sedrak and the first Christian Alliance service was held in Rockdale Town Hall at Easter, 2023."
Joseph Solano of St Thomas More Catholic Church, Brighton-Le-Sands said, "This event is about the Christian perspective that all churches should be together."
Pastor Andrew Harper of the Bay City Church at Arncliffe said, "We are all different denominations doing our own thing. This is a showcase to the community that the church is united. The theme is unity. We have had denominations differing in the Christian community. We want to focus on what we have in common. We will bring everyone together to show unity and diversity. We worship Christ differently but we are all one.""
Ben Irawan, CEO of the Kingdom Culture Christian School at Arncliffe said the gathering will become an annual event.
"The theme is celebrating Jesus. Last year it was held at Easter, but because this year the calendar for the Orthodox and Catholic Easter were too far apart it was decided to hold the event in June and call it a Celebration of Jesus. Next year we will be holding it again at Easter."
Deacon Raymond Hung of St Thomas More Catholic Church, added, "It is about unity and diversity. We still have differences but we come from the same family."
Joseph Solano said, "This is the start of something that will get bigger and will spread beyond the borders of St George. It will be a permanent fixture on the Sydney events calendar."
Councillor Paul Sedrak added, "It will be the greatest Christian gathering in the St George area."
Details: Celebrate Jesus, representing all Christians, cultures and ethnicities.
Marana Auditorium, 16 Macmahon Street, Hurstville. Saturday, June 15, 11am to 2pm.
The event is free and everyone is welcome. Food will be provided.
