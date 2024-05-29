St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George churches celebrate a combined show of faith

JG
By Jim Gainsford
May 29 2024 - 1:31pm
Christian Alliance organising committee, from left, Kingdom Culture Christian School CEO Ben Irawan, St Thomas More Catholic Church Brighton-Le-Sands Joseph Solano, St Thomas More Catholic Church Deacon Raymond Hung, Bay City Church Arncliffe Pastor Andrew Harper, Bexley Uniting Church Elder Mikall Chong, and Bayside Councillor Paul Sedrak. Picture: Chris Lane
St George churches of all denominations are joining together to present a Christian gathering at the Marana Hall, Hurstville on June 15.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

