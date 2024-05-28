An Open Day at Jacaranda Apartments Advertising Feature

Come along to Jacaranda Apartments, Padstow Heights on Friday, June 7 between 10.30am-1.30pm. Picture supplied

An enriching retirement lifestyle awaits you at the Jacaranda Apartments, Padstow Heights and you are warmly invited to join their Open Day on Friday, June 7 between 10.30am-1.30pm.

If you are thinking about downsizing, you're welcome to attend the Open Day and discover exceptional independent living for over-55s.



"We understand that making the decision to move into a retirement village isn't just about buying a new house, it's about being able to enjoy the lifestyle that you have been working towards and looking forward to in retirement," business manager at Eventide Homes, Sue Rose said.



"The Open Day at the village is an opportunity for you to view the well designed homes, where generous floorplans, premium finishes and thoughtful touches create an instant sense of sanctuary."



The Jacaranda Apartments feature impeccably built, pet-friendly apartments that have been crafted with your comfort in mind. Defined by spacious layouts, contemporary style and low-maintenance living, choose from a variety of one and two-bedroom designs and envisage yourself living in a home that suits you and your lifestyle.

Choosing a retirement village in your local area or an area that you are familiar with can also help you to feel more comfortable and secure with your decision.



You can enjoy the convenience of being close to your local services and amenities while also remaining connected to the friends you have known and the community that you have been a part of over the years.

Living at the Jacaranda Apartments means enjoying the perfect blend of tranquillity and convenience that Padstow Heights has to offer.



This serene residential neighbourhood is defined by quiet, leafy outlooks along with access to vibrant shopping, cafes, restaurants and essential services.



The local bus service is situated right outside the village and Padstow train station is also in proximity, ensuring that you have everything you need within easy reach.

"At the Jacaranda Apartments you will find that we are more than just a retirement village, we are a thriving community that has been built upon shared experiences, mutual respect and an unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of our residents," Village manager, Lynda Massina said.



"The joy of social connection, a home that is defined by a sense of belonging and the belief that everyone deserves a safe, secure, welcoming and inclusive place to call home creates a culture that we are extremely proud of and look forward to making you feel an important part of.

"Many of our residents will tell you that they wish that they had made the decision to downsize and move in to our village earlier. Life at the Jacaranda Apartments has provided them with a new found freedom to enjoy the benefits that retirement living has to offer."

With only seven apartments remaining, don't miss out on your opportunity to become a part of this community!