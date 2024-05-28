Sunnyfield opens new support home Advertising Feature

Sunnyfield Disability Services has opened a new Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) home in Sutherland. Pictures supplied

A new Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) home has been built in Sutherland and is now ready to welcome individuals who have a goal to live more independently while still getting the support they need.

Sunnyfield are delighted to offer in-home supports at this SDA by Edenbridge Living. The home has been specially designed to suit the needs of people with very high support needs who meet SDA eligibility criteria.



Diana Ferro, business development officer at Sunnyfield, said the new SDA home aligns with their goal to improve the quality of life for those they assist.

"Our mission is to provide person-centered support to enhance the lives of individuals with disabilities, offering them choices, opportunities, and skills for life," she said.

"The house offers the opportunity to forge new friendships and to become a part of the community."

The new SDA home includes five individual one-bedroom villas under the one roof. Two of the villas are built to High Physical Support standards and three of them meet Improved Liveability or Robost standards.

Each villa is designed to foster independence, privacy and community interaction. They feature a spacious bedroom with an en suite and built-in wardrobe, a personal courtyard and a combined living, dining and kitchen area with modern amenities.

"Sunnyfield offer 24/7 on-site support, ensuring a supportive and inclusive living environment," Diana said.

"We like to think that the people who move in to our houses have a say in how the house is run. Each program can be tailored to what a person wants to do and the house has been set up so people can either choose to mingle or choose to be on their own.



"That is the benefit to this type of housing. If someone is really social and wants to have dinner with their neighbour every day there is a common area and a common kitchen so they certainly can. However, if people don't want to and prefer to keep to themselves then they absolutely can as well."



Sunnyfield has been supporting individuals with disabilities since 1952, and day-to-day they deliver nearly 2000 support services for people with a disability, including children, teenagers, adults and seniors.



The Sutherland home is in an ideal location, close to Sutherland Park, Westfield Miranda and Cronulla beach.



"The house will also have a vehicle so residents will be able to go out with their carers and spend time in the community," Diana said.