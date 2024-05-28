Enjoy stunning Botany Bay views

Property of the Week
Bed 2 | Bath 2 | Car 1
Offering a low maintenance lifestyle, convenient location and stunning views, this premium apartment is one you don't want to miss.
Set within the heart of Allawah it enjoys the benefit of having local shops, train station and bus stop at your doorstep.
Listing agent, Bill Anastasiadis from Professionals Allawah/Kogarah said the private, top floor apartment features amazing views.
"The majestic 180 degree views span over Botany Bay and the surrounding district," Bill said.
"This can be enjoyed from the extra large terrace with pergola. The all weather terrace is ideal for soaking up the serenity, entertaining guests or to spend a lazy afternoon."
Approximately 160 square metres in size, this apartment commands an easy flowing floor plan ideally separating the living and entertainment areas from the private bedrooms.
There is a well-appointed kitchen that incorporates stone benchtops, breakfast bar and ample cupboard space, as well as two sun drenched bedrooms, the main with en suite. An internal laundry, air-conditioning and a one and a half car garage with storage area, complete the picture.
You'll love the lock up and go convenience while having everything you need close by.
