Every day feels like a holiday here

Feature Property
Bed 1 | Bath 1 | Car 1
This oversized top floor apartment offers luxury resort living with swaying palm trees and ocean views in an exclusive and private position.
Flooded with natural light, quality appointments and lush surrounds, get ready to immerse yourself in the healthy beach lifestyle where every day feels like a holiday.
Featuring a spacious and light-filled open floor plan, this apartment brings the outdoors in. The living and dining area flows to a fabulous entertainer's balcony where the ocean can be seen and heard, and the vibe is like being in a Mediterranean villa.
The stone kitchen features a gas cook top and stainless-steel appliances and preparing meals is enjoyable with a high bench top allowing easy communication between the kitchen and lounge/dining area.
The king-sized bedroom features an en suite and sunny Juliet balcony plus built-in wardrobes and a tropical garden outlook.
The en suite and additional powder room have just undergone a sleek renovation using coastal tones and high-end finishes.
Known for its amazing facilities, the complex enjoys a full resort-sized swimming pool, outdoor and indoor heated spas, gym plus sauna and a barbecue area.
Downstairs the auto-lock up garage is positioned on the lower basement floor and allows room for storage, but when you live here, your car will mostly stay at home!
Step outside to some of the Shire's finest restaurants and cafes and discover that there is always something happening right in your backyard at North Cronulla Beach.
