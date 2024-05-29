Many e-bikes may be being ridden illegally, govt authority advice indicates

Transport for NSW advice indicates many e-bikes may be being ridden illegally under NSW road rules.
The authority had advised e-bikes equipped with a power rating above 500 watts, "even if it is limited by software, switch, or other means", do not meet requirements to be ridden as pedal cycles on paths and roads.
The advice was given in writing to a Cronulla resident, who is concerned about the risk to pedestrians and injury compensation ramifications, and was confirmed by a TfNSW spokesperson in a statement to the Leader.
However, the transport authority won't rule on specific e-bike models, and says enforcement is the responsibility of police.
"E-bikes must meet specific requirements to be ridden as pedal cycles on NSW roads and road-related areas," TfNSW advised.
"The two types of e-bikes permitted are power-assisted pedal cycles, primarily propelled through pedalling with an auxiliary motor capable of generating no more than 200 watts, and electrically power-assisted cycles with a maximum continuous rated power of 500 watts that cuts off when a speed of 25 km/h is reached or if the cyclist is not pedalling and the travel speed exceeds 6 km/h.
"The term continuous rated power is defined within Australian Standard 15194:2016 and is measured according to EN 60034-1.
"It is the opinion of this office that the continuous rated power is a specification of the motor itself, and hence an e-bike that uses a motor with higher power rating even if it is limited by software, switch, or other means, would not meet this definition.
"E-bikes that comply with the above mentioned definition are considered bicycles, and the same road rules apply as they would to the rider of a non-electric bicycle.
"For example, keeping left and giving way to pedestrians on a shared path, not carrying more passengers than the bike is designed for, wearing an approved helmet and not riding on footpaths if 16-years and over and not accompanying a child who is riding."
In a further statement to the Leader, a TfNSW spokesperson said "fat bikes" was a general term used to describe both traditional and electric bikes that typically have larger, all-terrain tyres and a mountain bike frame.
"Electric fat bikes are generally marketed for off-road use, and many may not meet the definition of bicycle and be legally allowed on roads or paths," the spokesperson said.
"To be classified as a bicycle, e-bikes must be built to be propelled by a rider. A motor cannot be the only source propelling it but can help the rider, like when going uphill.
"There are also requirements in place that specify requirements such as the maximum power output of an e-bike in NSW, and when the motor must progressively reduce power and cut-out.
"E-bikes that do not comply with legal requirements are defined as motor vehicles under the Road Transport Act 2013 and cannot be legally used on NSW roads or paths.
"Heavy penalties can apply to road users who use non-compliant e-bikes on roads or paths as these are illegal motor vehicles under road transport law.
"NSW Police are responsible for the enforcement of road transport offences for non-compliant e-bikes, and have the power to seize any unregistered vehicle, including an illegal, high-powered e-bike."
