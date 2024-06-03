St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

It's downhill for Cameron

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 3 2024 - 2:06pm, first published 1:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was hard work in the Undisputed Performance Murph challenge on Saturday at Greenhills with the team of Kaine O'Leary and Connor Soffe taking the win. Picture John Veage
It was hard work in the Undisputed Performance Murph challenge on Saturday at Greenhills with the team of Kaine O'Leary and Connor Soffe taking the win. Picture John Veage

Caringbah's Undisputed Performance and Rehab physiotherapy has put its hand up to help out Cameron Scott, a Sutherland Shire local whose remarkable journey from rugby league to the international bobsled stage should captivate the community.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.