It's downhill for Cameron

Caringbah's Undisputed Performance and Rehab physiotherapy has put its hand up to help out Cameron Scott, a Sutherland Shire local whose remarkable journey from rugby league to the international bobsled stage should captivate the community.
On Saturday at Don Lucas Reserve they hosted a special event to help raise funds for Cameron's 2026 Winter Olympic dream.
Cameron, a dedicated athlete from the Shire, spent nearly 10 years in the Cronulla Sharks and Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Rugby League programs.
His path took a different turn when he decided to pursue bobsledding after some inspiring conversations with a former bobsled athlete.
Following an intense three-week driving camp in Whistler, Canada, Cameron's passion for the sport ignited and in just a few months, he was competing on some of the world's most challenging and fastest bobsleigh tracks, reaching speeds of over 140 km/h, proudly representing Australia on the global stage.
Remarkably, in just his third international race, he finished on the wider podium.
Cameron the 'pilot' and the men's Australian four man Bobsled team followed the six North American Cup races through America and Canada.
At Stop 1 in Lake Placid, Cameron was honoured to be presented his Australian race suit by Rhys Peters and then have his first race where they finished in 7th and 8th.
At Stop 2 in Whistler, which is the fastest track in the world, the team finished in 7th and then 5th.
At Stop 3 in Park City Utah they finished in 8th and 10th for a 6th place finish overall.
Bobsleigh receives no funding so to help out and get some awareness for the bobsled team school friend James O'Leary and his Undisputed Performance business held a fitness challenge at Greenhills where teams competed in a challenge to help fund a 'new' bobsled for the Olympic Games.
James said he runs community based challenges to get people training.
Project Camo entailed a 1.6km run, 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 squats and another 1,6 km run.
Cameron, a Haematology Nurse Unit Manager at St George Hospital, said he is thankful that the community is willing to come together to help his cause.
"Hopefully we can get some greater awareness and garner some local support."
Linksat : cameronscott333
