Strikers rebuild

It was fitting at Sundays Sutherland Football Association Harry Dening Centre new hybrid field opening it was raining but the Sutherland Strikers Women Div1 team could still play.
Council sports grounds have been closed on and off over the past six weeks due to wet weather and drainage issues but the hybrid field trial is a positive sign of things to come and they cant come fast enough for competitions that relay heavily on the elements.
SSFA CEO Jeff Stewart said they had trialled the hybrid turf in the goalmouths and practise field for two years and it had held up well.
Hybrid grass is a mixture of natural grass supported by artificial fibres which can be done either stitching the fibres into the natural turf, or laying an artificial grass carpet on top of grass.
The Harry Dening Centre field was also leveled, irrigated and drainage addressed and Sutherland Shire Mayor Carmelo Pesce said it was a significant investment.
" Its been a great example of different levels of Government working together," he said as SSFA President Lara Cowell cut the ribbon.
"Its a million dollar investment and this trial aims to get kids back on the field-it causes angst when kids cant play sport."
NSW Opposition Leader Mark Speakman said it was a great pilot, great precedent and a good outcome from Government spending.
The Sutherland Strikers first grade females then took to the new field putting three goals past the Nepean keeper whilst keeping a clean sheet.
They have won three games straight after signing four exceptional players as part of their ongoing growth.
These signings underscore their commitment to strengthening their team .
They welcome American footballer Cannon Clough who has showcased her defensive prowess playing for Brisbane Roar, Newcastle Jets, and Canberra United.
Also joining them for the remainder of the season is attacking midfielder, Lucy Johnson who has played for Newcastle Jets and Sydney FC and Tori Tumeth who has played for Melbourne City and Sydney FC, she has also re-signed for 2025.
They also signed Shire goalkeeper Chantelle Symes, who has played for Brisbane and the USA college team, Southern Illinois University.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.