St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Sutherland Shire ordered to build 6000 new homes by 2029

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 29 2024 - 4:29pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High-rise development on Kingsway, Miranda, which resulted from rezoning in 2015. Picture by Chris Lane
High-rise development on Kingsway, Miranda, which resulted from rezoning in 2015. Picture by Chris Lane

Six thousand new homes will have to be built in Sutherland Shire over the next five years, the state government has ordered.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.