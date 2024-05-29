Sutherland Shire ordered to build 6000 new homes by 2029

Six thousand new homes will have to be built in Sutherland Shire over the next five years, the state government has ordered.
About 62 per cent of this number are already in the planning approval system or under construction.
The annual target has been increased from 760 new homes to 1200.
New building targets for councils areas to address "the housing crisis" were announced on Wednesday by Premier Chris Minns and Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully.
The target date is by the end of 2029.
The government said the targets "rebalanced" housing in Sydney from the west of Sydney towards the east and north.
However, while suburbs on the north shore and in the eastern suburbs will have to build a higher proportion of homes, the biggest numbers will still be in areas like the north-west, west and south-west.
The Hills has a target of 23,300, Blacktown 21,400, Parramatta 19,500, Campbelltown 10,500.
"Over the next five years 82 per cent of the housing targets come from infill areas with 18 per cent to come from greenfield locations," the statement said.
"The housing target for each council is based on the number of homes already in the pipeline for delivery which have existing approvals or where rezonings have already occurred.
"The targets then factor in the expected delivery of homes which can occur in the next five years based on the NSW Government's planning reforms.
Existing infrastructure, ongoing investments, and local constraints have all been considered in the development of the targets."
The following statistics were given for Sutherland Shire:
The statement said, "Housing is the biggest single cost of living pressure people are dealing with right now, with mortgage payments or rent the largest expense for most households.
"Without action now, we are at risk of being a city with no young people.
"A recent Productivity Commission report found between 2016 and 2021, Sydney lost twice as many people aged 30 to 40 as it gained. These are the people who open businesses, have families, build our communities and contribute to the local economy.
"The NSW Government is absolutely committed to confronting the housing crisis head on - and that means building more well-located homes; close to infrastructure and transport links; next to amenities and work opportunities."
The government announced the first stage of an incentive program for local governments which meet and beat their housing targets.
The program will reserve $200 million in grants for councils to fund more green space such as parks, sporting facilities and smaller pocket parks, plus maintenance of local streets and footpaths which Councils maintain.
Further information: https://planning.nsw.gov.au/housing-targets
