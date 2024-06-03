St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Heather Mitchell long service

John Veage
By John Veage
June 3 2024 - 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heather Mitchell-to receive a long service award. Picture John Veage
Heather Mitchell-to receive a long service award. Picture John Veage

After 44-years service to athletics in NSW, Heather Mitchell OAM will be presented a Sport NSW Distinguished Long Service Award at a function at the NSW Community Sports Awards.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.