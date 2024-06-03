Heather Mitchell long service

After 44-years service to athletics in NSW, Heather Mitchell OAM will be presented a Sport NSW Distinguished Long Service Award at a function at the NSW Community Sports Awards.
Heather's service is extensive and touched nearly every corner of the sport. From technical official to administration, team management, coaching, advisory committees, organising committees and coaching. Heather has certainly done it all and achieved so much in the sport.
She started her journey in athletics in 1980 and has over the last four plus decades, received life membership recognition from Athletics Australia, Athletics NSW, Sutherland Club, Port Hacking Little Athletics Centre, NSW Racewalking Club and Little Athletics NSW.
She has received international appointments including 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games, 2010 Delhi Games and 1996 World Junior Championships. She has been a Little Athletics NSW Board member for 30 consecutive years.
