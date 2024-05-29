Making it safer for women around Rockdale Station

Two key projects, funded by the Transport for NSW Safer Cities 'Her Way' program, designed to improve community safety around Rockdale and Mascot train stations are nearing completion.
Bayside Council received up to $1 million in funding from Transport for NSW to increase safety for women and girls near transport hubs.
Bayside was one of ten Councils selected to participate in the safety program and was selected because of its diverse communities.
Projects were determined in consultation with local women and girls, specifically those from Cultural and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities. Engagement with CALD communities is an essential component of the program.
They co-designed public spaces to be activated to create vibrant, welcoming spaces fostering public life.
Following extensive community consultation King Street Mall in Rockdale and Laycock Walk in Mascot were selected as ideal sites to improve.
New lighting, including colour-changing festoon lighting, as well as new street furniture has been installed in King Street Mall. Planter boxes have been moved and replanted and existing trees pruned to improve lighting.
Astridge Lane, which leads to Rockdale Station, will also be brightened with new colourful artwork on the laneway floor.
New light poles and lights have been installed in Laycock Walk in Mascot, while existing seating has been replaced with new street furniture featuring colour changing lights.
The Safer Cities: Her Way program is part of the NSW Government's $30 million coordinated approach to improving safety for women and girls in public spaces and transport hubs.
Council worked closely with TfNSW and listened to the voices of local women, girls, and gender-diverse people before undertaking the project.
Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinovski said the innovative project to improve safety around d Rockdale and Mascot stations has been guided by community input and he thanked all those who took part in the process.
