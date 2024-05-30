St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Entertainment/Books
Schools

Sutherland Shire graduate joins book of published authors

EK
By Eva Kolimar
May 30 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland Shire Christian School 2023 graduate Sophie Wainwright was one of 19 students from NSW selected for the Young Writers Showcase.
Sutherland Shire Christian School 2023 graduate Sophie Wainwright was one of 19 students from NSW selected for the Young Writers Showcase.

It was clear that 2023 Shire Christian School graduate Sophie Wainwright had a knack for English. But having her work published in a book was the biggest realisation that she had noticeable talent in the literary form.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.