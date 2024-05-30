The power of friendship leads to an award nomination

Two best friends united by tragic circumstances have caught the attention of national awards that recognise outstanding individuals.
Yowie Bay Public School's Chloe McKenzie-Matterson and Tirion Wilkinson have been nominated by their school for the annual Fred Hollows Humanity Award.
The awards celebrate Year 6 students who show compassion, kindness and integrity in their everyday lives, following in the footsteps of Professor Hollows, who was a dedicated ophthalmologist.
It's an opportunity to celebrate students for the good they do in their world, whether that's being a good friend, student, or in Chloe and Tirion's case, champions for ovarian cancer.
Since Tirion was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer, Chloe has been by her side, and recently, raised more than $200,000 for medical research into the disease.
The pair were nominated by their school principal, Bronwyn Jeffree. "Chloe [also] cut off her very long hair in support of Tirion," she said. "The girls are both so generous and courageous. They have achieved an incredible result for their charity. Tirion is a testament to working through adversity to beat the odds, all while making a difference in the world."
Since 2012, the Fred Hollows Humanity Award has recognised more than 3000 students from across the nation.
Award recipients will be recognised at a virtual presentation ceremony in Term 4 of the school year. A 2023 Junior Ambassador to The Foundation will also be announced for NSW.
"These little champions for ovarian cancer prove that not all heroes wear capes - some are in school uniforms," a representative for the awards said.
The Humanity Award's charity partner Specsavers will donate $5000 on behalf of this Junior Ambassador towards the The Fred Hollows Foundation's work globally to help end avoidable blindness.
Nominations close at at 11.59pm on July 21.
