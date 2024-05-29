Georges River to build 6,300 homes in five years under new targets

New housing targets released by the NSW Government will see Georges River required to double the number of new homes it has to approve every year over the next five years.
Under the new targets, Georges River Council has a new total target of 6,300 homes to be built from 2025-2029 or 1,260 homes per year.
The previous total target of homes to be built from 2021-2026 in Georges River was 3,450 to 4,250.
Homes to be built per year under the previous target was 690.
In Bayside the new total target of homes to be built from 2025-2029 is 10,100 oor 2,020 homes per year.
Bayside's previous total target of homes to be built from 2021-2026 was 8,500 to 10,500. Homes meant to be built per year under Bayside's previous targets were 1,700.
"These targets do not mean additional housing over and above recently announced planning reforms - instead they will provide guideposts for local governments as well as access to financial support for future housing," the government said in its supporting statement.
This rebalancing has been developed with consideration of:
Over the next five years 82 per cent of the housing targets come from infill areas with 18 per cent to come from greenfield locations.
The government described the housing targets as ambitious.
Last year NSW built 48,393 homes, and the previous record number was 74,683 in 2018/2019.
This week Georges River Council unanimously endorsed its own Additional and Diverse Housing Planning Proposal which responds to the State Government's Low and Mid-Rise Housing proposal.
The Georges River's Planning Proposal allows for 8,245 new dual occupancies, townhouses, villas and small-scale apartments in low and medium density residential areas.
The council developed the controls based on the protection of local heritage, biodiversity, the foreshore scenic areas, landscaping and tree canopy cover.
The council is recommending its proposal in lieu of the Low and Mid-Rise Housing proposal to the State Government to strike a balance between providing additional dwellings and protecting the environment and local character of our suburbs.
To ensure development is balanced with the protection of local biodiversity and character, this Planning Proposal will be progressed concurrently with the Biodiversity, Character and FSPA Planning Proposal (PP2024/0002) to implement the Georges River Biodiversity Study and Foreshore Scenic Character Study.
The Planning Proposal will only be progressed if the council is granted a deferral from the State Government's Low and Mid-Rise Housing proposal.
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir said, "This very important report is the combination of seven months of hard work by our expert planning team so that Georges River is in the best position possible to be in control of our planning destiny.
"The proposal provides very sensible and balanced development outcomes to address the urgent need for increased housing and diversity across the Georges River area while still safeguarding local natural environment, heritage, biodiversity, tree canopy cover and the unique character of our residential suburbs."
Deputy Mayor Elise Borg told the May 27 council meeting the Additional and Diverse Housing Planning Proposal was the council's response to the NSW Housing Reforms.
"I believe Georges River Council is leading the way with this Planning Proposal which will deliver sensible and balanced development in our Local Government Area," Councillor Borg said.
"While other councils are asking for time from the State Government to do their own planning our planning team hit the ground running eight months ago and that is why we are in the position we are tonight to endorse this Planning Proposal that will deliver 8,245 more homes in our LGA that suits all different types of families and are well-designed and well-located while still preserving all the unique heritage and biodiversity aspects of our LGA.
"I'm optimistic that Premier Minns and Planning Minister Scully will permit Georges River to enact this proposal in lieu of the application of the Low to Mid Rise Housing SEPPS in our area," she said.
To read the Additional and Diverse Housing Planning Proposal, visit the Georges River Council - Planning Proposals (nsw.gov.au) webpage on Council's website.
