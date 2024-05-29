St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Georges River to build 6,300 homes in five years under new targets

JG
By Jim Gainsford
May 29 2024 - 6:00pm
The Additional and Diverse Housing Planning Proposal was the council's response to the NSW Housing Reforms.
New housing targets released by the NSW Government will see Georges River required to double the number of new homes it has to approve every year over the next five years.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

