'High quality care' at St George Hospital despite an increase in very sick patients

Despite a record demand for high-level emergency care across NSW hospitals, St George Hospital, a major trauma centre, continues to provide "high quality care", a spokesperson for the local health district says.
The latest Bureau of Health Information (BHI) Healthcare Quarterly Report (January - March 2024) shows that in this first quarter of the year, emergency departments are under more pressure than before, with record number of attendances across the state.
A spokesperson for South Eastern Sydney Local Health District said throughout this period, hospital staff worked hard to keep the community safe and healthy. "We thank them for their dedication," the spokesperson said.
St George Hospital's emergency department had 21,101 attendances during the first quarter. This is an increase of 1.4 per cent - or 290 attendances, compared with the same quarter last year.
Of more than 20,000 presentations, 3684 were patients with an imminently life-threatening condition (triage category 2) - a record high for the hospital.
"Despite seeing more seriously unwell patients, St George Hospital made small but important improvements in the percentage of patients starting their treatment on time," the spokesperson said.
"The majority of patients (53.6 per cent) started their treatment on time, which is an improvement of 6.8 percentage points."
St George Hospital also improved planned surgery performance. There were 1232 planned surgery procedures. The majority (77.9 per cent) were performed on time. This is an improvement of 17.8 percentage points.
"Pleasingly, all urgent planned surgery was performed on time," the spokesperson said. "St George Hospital has also reduced the number of patients waiting longer than clinically recommend for a planned surgery by more than 85 per cent. The number of patients waiting longer than clinically recommended for planned surgery at the end of the quarter was 87, compared with 653 patients at the end of March 2023."
