'High quality care' at St George Hospital despite an increase in very sick patients

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 31 2024 - 1:24pm, first published 1:00pm
Of more than 20,000 presentations in the first quarter of 2024, a total of 3684 were patients with an imminently life-threatening condition. This is a record high for St George Hospital. Picture by Chris Lane
Despite a record demand for high-level emergency care across NSW hospitals, St George Hospital, a major trauma centre, continues to provide "high quality care", a spokesperson for the local health district says.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

