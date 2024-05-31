Shire's Reconciliation Day picnic postponed due to forecast rain, winds

Sutherland Shire's Reconciliation Day picnic, which was to have been held on Sunday, has been postponed due to forecast heavy rain and strong winds.
The picnic, which is a feature each year of Nation Reconciliation Week, will now be held on Sunday June 16 at the same location, Parc Menai.
The event is held by Sutherland Shire Reconciliation in partnership with Sutherland Shire Council.
The council says, "This picnic is held to show respect to local Indigenous culture and heritage with a focus this year on building positive relationships".
The theme from Reconciliation NSW is: 'Charting a Path Forward: Empowering Communities Now More Than Ever'.
The council says, "Attendees can expect a host of engaging activities on offer at the rescheduled event, ranging from traditional Torres Strait Islander cultural dance performances, an insightful talk about the cultural food and native plant medicines that can be gathered from the adjacent bushland, native tea making and a host of fun and engaging traditional craft workshops and activities, with a free BBQ also on offer for all."
The program of events for this Sunday included:
Other activities on offer:
