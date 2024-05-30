Prioritise people over dogs, council told

Priority must be given to people over dogs in local parks, Georges River Council has been told.
The council eleven off-leash dog parks across the local government area.
But some residents are walking their dogs off-leash within parks and reserves that are not classified as designated off-leash dog parks.
"The council must install clear signage across the LGA to ensure residents follow the rules," Councillor Ben Wang said.
"Several residents have reported to me the nuisance of off-leash dogs at Woodville Park and Kempt Field," Councillor Wang told the May 27 council meeting.
"Councillor Mahoney has also received complaints about other parks, including Gannons Park (in the on-leash section), Olds Park, and Evatt Park. There was even a near-miss dog attack at Kempt Field.
"However, when I asked residents to formally report these incidents and speak as witnesses tonight, they were reluctant.
"The reasons are twofold: first, they are unsure of the rules. At Kempt Field, there is no signage of any kind whatsoever, so people don't know if it is an on-leash or off-leash park.
"Second, residents don't want to cause friction with dog-owning neighbours. Clear signage is crucial to establish rules for everyone and ease council staff's job during disputes.
"Hurstville is already at a deficit for open green space compared to other wards in the GRC LGA. When this limited space is shared between people and dogs, priority must be given to people.
"As a dog lover myself, I understand the joy pets bring. However, dog owners must be responsible.
"Some people are inherently afraid of dogs, we must respect their rights. I once knew a dog traumatised by an attack from another dog, needing to see a dog psychologist.
"We all remember last year's terrible incident in Lugarno, where two dogs chased a woman and her pet into a muddy river. We certainly don't want to see this happen again.
"The council is responsible for safeguarding the people and their pets in the LGA.
"Installing clear on-leash signage is an effective way to keep people and pets safe, protect council's reputation, and minimize legal liability," he said.
Councillor Nick Katris he had heard complaints for dog owners asking for children to be taken out of a park.
"I understand they (the dog owners) think they have exclusive rights to the park," Cr Katris said.
"But we have eleven parks and they are for everyone. Dog owners have to be told."
Cr Katris said that big dogs neutralised the park for other people.
"You have to allow for other people who use the park."
The issue of dogs and children was also important, Cr Katris said.
Any signage should limit the conflict in parks between children playing and dogs exercising.
Off-leash dog parks are selected for various reasons including, but not limited to, the distance and separation to playgrounds, no conflicting sports use, and community demand.
The council noted the concerns of residents and agreed to undertake a review assess the existing regulatory dog signage at all parks and reserves throughout the LGA and where required, signage is installed to aid effective enforcement of on-leash requirements.
