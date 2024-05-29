St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Golden hour

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated May 30 2024 - 12:02pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures John Veage

After an early cold snap before the upcoming winter season kicks in, Sydney's weather has delivered some perfect bluebird days this week without a cloud in the sky and temperatures hitting the low 20s.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.