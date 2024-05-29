Golden hour

After an early cold snap before the upcoming winter season kicks in, Sydney's weather has delivered some perfect bluebird days this week without a cloud in the sky and temperatures hitting the low 20s.
Early morning beach-goers at Cronulla made the most of these ideal autumn conditions before a forecast southerly change rolls through on Saturday, with swimmers, surfers and beach walkers soaking up the morning light.
An east coast low is expected to form off the NSW coast this weekend, with heavy rainfall, powerful winds, erosive surf and cold temperatures forecast - just in time for the Cronulla Jazz and Blues Festival.
