St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Small minority ruining e-bikes for everyone, says shire supplier

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
May 30 2024 - 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Zambesi (left), Triple Bull owner Nigel Howell, former Sharks star Luke Lewis and Rhys Simi. Triple Bull, at Cronulla, was the first store to stock Fat Boy Bikes. Picture by Chris Lane
Ryan Zambesi (left), Triple Bull owner Nigel Howell, former Sharks star Luke Lewis and Rhys Simi. Triple Bull, at Cronulla, was the first store to stock Fat Boy Bikes. Picture by Chris Lane

Jess Zambesi, who is part of shire-based supplier Fat Boy Bikes, says a small number of irresponsible e-bike riders are ruining it for everyone.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.