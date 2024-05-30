Small minority ruining e-bikes for everyone, says shire supplier

Jess Zambesi, who is part of shire-based supplier Fat Boy Bikes, says a small number of irresponsible e-bike riders are ruining it for everyone.
Ryan Zambesi and Rhys Simi, who grew up at Illawong and became friends in kindergarten, started the business in 2022 and were joined by their wives Jess and Rachel.
"Every person we sell a bike to signs terms and conditions to say that it will be used safely, with street legality," Ms Zambesi said.
"We advise people to check their state legislation because it varies from state to state."
Ms Zambesi said there were "some grey areas" in the legislation applying to NSW riders, but their business was certain their bikes met legal requirements to be ridden as pedal cycles on paths and roads.
"They are locked to 25lm/h and limited to 250 watts," she said.
"They do have an operating system that can unlock them for private property use only."
Ms Zambesi said they were visited early this year by a police officer involved in the cycling area.
"We went over our bike with him and he agreed our bike was being sold legal," she said.
Ms Zambesi said e-bikes provided "many positives", including "getting cars off the road" and reducing traffic.
"The positives outweigh the negatives," she said.
"I know there are a small number of people out there doing the wrong thing, and they are ruining it for everyone.
"It comes down to education.
"We are going to be running programs out of our factory on best practice in riding.
"A lot of people don't understand general bike etiquette, such as if you are coming up behind a pedestrian the bell should be used.
