Whitworths helps jnr sailors

When Georges River Sailing Club at Dolls Point needed to renew sails for their 'Tackers' program, Whitworths Taren Point stepped in with a donation of new, free sails.
Whitworths is Australia's largest marine accessories retailer.
Laurie Heath, the manager of Whitworths in Taren point had the pleasure of presenting free sails for the children to Laurie Hoffman, the sailing manager of GRSC at Dolls Point.
Since the 1980's, Whitworths has been a supporter of sailing clubs around Australia who are certified by Australian Sailing to introduce kids 7-12 years to the sport of sailing through a program known as Tackers.
Sean Gray, Whitworth's managing director, has a home grown connection and is a local boy who grew up learning to sail at the Georges River Sailing Club and his name is still on quite a few trophies displayed in the club's award cabinet.
When he recently stopped by the Georges River Sailing Club to say hello, he noticed that the club's junior Tackers program could use new sails and he made it happen.
Georges River Sailing Club was founded in 1917 and is located in Sans Souci just off Botany Bay on the Georges River at Dolls Point.
The club also provides opportunities for adults and teenagers to try out sailing during the spring and summer sailing season.
Sailing helps children improve their self-confidence, concentration, focus, coordination and problem-solving skills.
To introduce your 7-12 year old to sailing at Georges River Sailing Club contact Laurie Hoffman - GRSCsailingmanager@gmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.