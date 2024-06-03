St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Schools

Students snuggle up for winter appeal

EK
By Eva Kolimar
June 3 2024 - 1:30pm
Students from Our Lady of Mercy College (OLMC) Cronulla are knitting beanies for the Vinnie's Winter Appeal as part of the school's Mercy Action Group. Picture by Chris Lane
Outside may be cold but in the classrooms at this high school, things are warming up.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

