Students snuggle up for winter appeal

Outside may be cold but in the classrooms at this high school, things are warming up.
Making most of their free time during lunch break, a group of dedicated students from Our Lady of Mercy College (OLMC) Cronulla have been busily knitting for their latest project.
The Year 11 girls who are part of the school's Mercy Action Group have been spending their lunch times making beanies in support of the Vinnies Winter Appeal.
The annual appeal encourages the community to get behind the cause that helps provide much-needed winter essentials for people in need. Whether they are sleeping rough and are in need of blankets and warm clothes, or are facing homelessness and come from disadvantaged backgrounds, the appeal supports people to be safe and secure.
The action group has been a long tradition at the college. It has supported a variety of initiatives including Share the Dignity, Dandelion Project, Caritas, One Meal, promoting social justice fundraising drives, Lenten Reflection Program and donations to Stella Maris Aged Care.
The young women also support community events in other ways - visiting elderly residents, supporting The Biggest Morning Tea, Anzac Day services and community outreach.
