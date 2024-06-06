St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Sutherland Hospital's 'sorry' plaques

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 6 2024 - 1:11pm, first published 1:00pm
Sutherland Hospital staff with the new 'sorry' plaques that hang on the walls, marking the recognition of the Stolen Generation. Picture supplied
Sutherland Hospital has dedicated a space for 'sorry' plaques, to acknowledge the grief and suffering experienced by survivors of the Stolen Generation in the NSW healthcare system.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

