Sutherland Hospital's 'sorry' plaques

Sutherland Hospital has dedicated a space for 'sorry' plaques, to acknowledge the grief and suffering experienced by survivors of the Stolen Generation in the NSW healthcare system.
The hospital joins the South Eastern Sydney Local Health District's (SESLHD) initiative to include 27 plaques across its hospitals, from Gadigal land to the lands of the Dharawal people.
The plaques, which were placed on the walls in May, contain an inscription of the NSW Health Apology which was made by Secretary Susan Pearce AM in 2022, to recognise the deep trauma caused by removing Aboriginal children from their families and communities. It also recognises the removal of children often took place in hospitals or other health institutions.
SESLHD Chief Executive Tobi Wilson SAYS it's essential Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff, patients and visitors feel safe, welcome and supported in hospitals.
"Our district is committed to reconciliation, acknowledging the wrongs of the past, and providing respectful, trauma-informed care to ensure Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people feel comfortable accessing treatment in our health facilities," Mr Wilson said.
"It's our genuine hope that when they enter our hospitals and see these plaques, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community will see we are taking ownership of the past, and know they are going to be listened to and cared for by our healthcare staff."
SESLHD Director of Aboriginal Health Skye Parsons says the district is committed to meaningful action to improve health outcomes for Aboriginal people.
"I would like to acknowledge the strength and resilience of our Stolen Generation survivors and acknowledge the inter-generational trauma that continues for my community and how it presents itself in the health and well-being of Aboriginal people that access our facilities," Ms Parsons said.
"We are working hard to close the gap through dedicated services for our Aboriginal community at every stage of the lifespan, from our Malabar Midwives program, vaccination hubs, to our Bulbuwil program, which promotes a healthy lifestyle and the self-management of chronic health conditions for those over 15.
"For our Aboriginal community to come forward and access this care, they need to know that they will be safe and respected. They also deserve to know that NSW Health says 'sorry'."
