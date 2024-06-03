Triathlon worlds

In a remarkable display of endurance and dedication, five local women have now qualified for the prestigious Ironman World Championships happening this year.
Shelby Hood, Jo Cope, Zoe Fitzgerald and Jen Medina are all busy mothers balancing family and work commitments, and have proven to be true inspirations to the community.
Cronulla Tri Club's Shelby Hood and Jo Cope have both earned a spot in their age group at the Full Ironman World Championship in France, this September.
This gruelling event features a 3.8km swim, a 180.2km bike ride with a 2,400m elevation gain, and a 42.2km marathon run.
In addition to the Full Ironman, Jo has also qualified for the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Taupo, New Zealand, in December where she will be joined by Jen Medina (High Performance Tri) and Zoe Fitzgerald. Woolooware's Ellen Glennan has also qualified.
The 70.3 format consists of a 1.9km swim, a 90km bike ride, and a 21.1km run.
Jo said before those two events she is also going to do the Long Course Worlds.
"Why not do it all?" she said. "My husband said to get a hobby but he didn't realise it would become a lifestyle."
All the women juggle their intense training regimens with demanding work schedules and family responsibilities. Their success in qualifying for these world-class events underscores the potential of women in endurance sports and serves as an inspiration to others.
Jen Medina said it was a pity they all didn't start in the sport earlier with Shelby saying its not only great for fitness "everyone is always picking each other up and cheering each other on".
Zoe Fitzgerald who is a Senior Clinical Neuropsychologist and Unit Head of Rehabilitation and Medical Psychology in the Illawarra said as a mother and professional, finding the time to train for an Ironman is incredibly challenging.
"Even though the sense of accomplishment and the inspiration it brings to my children and community make every early morning and long run worth it. I'm honoured to represent our local area on the world stage."
President of the Cronulla Tri Club, Lyn Atkin said the dedication and resilience of the women is inspirational.
