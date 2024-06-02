Shire Sharks chosen for Paris men's team

The Aussie Sharks water polo team has been announced for Paris 2024 with an incredible five Sutherland Shire based athletes selected.
The men's water polo competition is a 12-team tournament. Australia have been drawn in Group B against Tokyo Olympic champions Serbia, bronze medallists Hungary, Japan, Spain and hosts France.
The 13-strong team was announced at Sea Life Sydney's shark habitat with Cronulla Sharks players Marcus Berehulak, and Milos Maksimovic being named.
The Cronulla men were joined by Burraneer's Angus Lambie who plays for the Australian champion UNSW Wests Magpies team along with his Caringbah team mate Matthew Byrnes -and Chas Poot from Yowie Bay who plays for Sydney Uni.
Angus's dream of becoming an Olympian came after a pathway that wasn't easy.
Disappointment came as a 14 year old when he missed out on selection in the NSW team and he went the hard way forward with the theme of 'Never Ever Give Up'.
Angus has now achieved his dream of being an Olympian and along his journey has picked up Youth, Junior and Senior Championships, three World University Games, and four Australian Water Polo League Championships ( UNSW Wests)) and this year playing in Europe a Montenegro Championship with VPK Primorac .
Lambie said Olympic selection is a tremendous honour-the pinnacle of water polo in the world.
"Its been a long journey that's what makes it so special, I've played full on competitively for 14 years." he said
"Its a new Australian team with ten debutantes and everyone has worked hard so we have nothing to lose and everything to prove."
Co-captains Nathan Power and Blake Edwards return for their second Games with Lachy Edwards, with the remaining 10 team members making their Olympic debut.
The squad is now in Canberra in camp training for their Paris 2024 campaign.
AOC CEO Matt Carroll congratulated the athletes and thanked Water Polo Australia for helping nurture the athletes from juniors to world class athletes.
Co-captain Nathan Power is looking forward to training before getting to Paris.
"The Aussie Sharks are a very hungry team, and right now the focus is on the hard work that we still need to do between now and Paris.
"It's a team where guys come from different backgrounds and different journeys. We've got 10 Olympic debutants, but 10 different stories of how their Olympic dreams have come true."
The men's water polo competition will take place at the Paris Aquatic Centre, and the Paris La Defense Arena from 28 July to 11 August.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.