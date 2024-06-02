St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Shire Sharks chosen for Paris men's team

John Veage
By John Veage
June 3 2024 - 9:15am
Shire based UNSW Wests Magpies players Angus Lambie (pictured) and his team mate Matthew Byrnes have both been named in the Australian Sharks Waterpolo team for Paris 2024. Picture John Veage
The Aussie Sharks water polo team has been announced for Paris 2024 with an incredible five Sutherland Shire based athletes selected.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

