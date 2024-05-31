St George talent joins opera company debut

The director said the production carries with it a central voice, that symbolises women's profound philosophical conversations about the human condition. "Very few operas in the standard canon spotlight the inner intellectual life of women in the way that Dialogues des Carmélites does," she said. "Being able to stage a show all about women with an all-women creative team is a delight. But in an industry and art form where the majority of principal roles are for men, it's also wonderful being able to give a platform to so many wonderful women singers."

