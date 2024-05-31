St George talent joins opera company debut

A new opera company is making its debut, and many of its cast members are St George performers.
Described as a timeless women's story, the non-profit company's fresh production, Dialogues des Carmélites (Dialogue of the Carmélites) by Francis Poulenc, is launching in June.
The company aims to increase the involvement of women in every aspect of production, and showcases emerging artists who are in the midst of breaking into state and national opera arenas.
Dialogues of the Carmélites is a three-act neo-romantic opera inspired by the true story of the Martyrs of Compiegne. It's 1957 and an order of nuns are executed for refusing to renounce their vocation during the final, savage days of the French Revolution. Courage under fire with the theme of dying for your beliefs, all while facing discrimination and violence.
The production will be performed in the original French with English subtitles. The set makes use of several levels of the church backdrop, and incorporates its stained glass windows.
Directed by Bec Moret of Beverly Hills, the production includes young professional singers and a large ensemble backed by a 16-piece orchestra.
Ms Moret is a screenwriter and stage director who made her directorial debut in 2022 with The Cooperative's Le Nozze di Figaro. As an Assistant Director, she has worked for Opera Australia on the 2023 Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour Madama Butterfly. With co-writer and her husband Jasper Garner Gore, she began writing a short-listed comedy thriller series, and they also worked together on a five-part comedy adventure web series. The pair have since teamed up on their first feature film, Playing the Game, which premiers in France this year. They are currently developing screen projects for companies in Australia, the US and the Netherlands.
Prior to her creative work, Ms Moret sang professionally with Opera Australia and other opera companies around Australia, and collaborated on new operatic works. She is a music graduate of the University of Melbourne and the Sydney Conservatorium.
The director said the production carries with it a central voice, that symbolises women's profound philosophical conversations about the human condition. "Very few operas in the standard canon spotlight the inner intellectual life of women in the way that Dialogues des Carmélites does," she said. "Being able to stage a show all about women with an all-women creative team is a delight. But in an industry and art form where the majority of principal roles are for men, it's also wonderful being able to give a platform to so many wonderful women singers."
"These women face challenges to their most deeply-held convictions as they grapple with some of the most profound concerns humans can face: Is fear to be fled or faced? What does it mean to die well? And in a climate of fear, where people have become desensitised to everyday violence and terror, can one person's choice make any difference?"
The cast includes Isabelle Epps of Arncliffe, Lucy Bailes of Bexley North, Priscilla Yuen of Wolli Creek and Daniel Macey of Blakehurst.
Ms Epps is in her second year of a Bachelor of Music at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, specialising in Classical Voice and Music Education and has extensive experience in choral training choirs.
Ms Bailes is part of the vocal staff at the Academy of Music and Performing Arts, a sessional lecturer at Macquarie University and teaches in her home studio. A graduate of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, London, where she completed a Master of Music Performance, she was a finalist in the National Aria Competition in 2008 and 2010 and the winner of the Sydney Eisteddfod Opera, among other accolades. She has won more than 150 prizes and scholarships.
Ms Yuen is a pianist and chorister, and an alto with the Sydney Philharmonia Choirs. This production marks her third time singing in an opera chorus.
Mr Macey is a graduate of UTAS Conservatorium in Hobart and the Sydney Conservatorium of Music and has performed with companies across Australia. He has been working for Opera Australia as a singer in the chorus. In 2020, he made his main stage debut in Carmen at the Sydney Opera House. He has performed internationally in the Hawaii Performing Arts Festival, and in Italy and the US.
Gente gente! presents Dialogues des Carmélites on June 21, 22, 28 and 29 at 7pm.
Pitt Street Uniting Church, Sydney
Tickets $15-25.
