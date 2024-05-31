St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

St George talent joins opera company debut

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 31 2024 - 10:21am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures supplied

A new opera company is making its debut, and many of its cast members are St George performers.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.