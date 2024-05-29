Correction: Long Day Care Centre to be retained

A story in The Leader about the redevelopment of the former Salvation Army officer training school site at Bexley North included information that the Hilltop Kids Long Day Care Centre on the site would be demolished.
This was incorrect.
The Hill Top Kids Long Day Care Centre is housed in a heritage building on the site and will be retained in the redevelopment.
Two dwellings on the site listed as heritage items of local significance in the Bayside Local Environmental Plan would be retained.
The business will continue to operate out of the site as usual.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.