Weekly Wrap: New housing targets released

The national housing crisis continues to be a hot topic so the release of the NSW Government's housing targets was bound to create waves. The targets will see Georges River required to double the number of new homes it has to approve every year over the next five years. Meanwhile, 6000 new homes will have to be built in Sutherland Shire over the next five years, under the targets. About 62 per cent of this number are already in the planning approval system or under construction.