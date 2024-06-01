Weekly Wrap: New housing targets released

Hello readers,
The national housing crisis continues to be a hot topic so the release of the NSW Government's housing targets was bound to create waves. The targets will see Georges River required to double the number of new homes it has to approve every year over the next five years. Meanwhile, 6000 new homes will have to be built in Sutherland Shire over the next five years, under the targets. About 62 per cent of this number are already in the planning approval system or under construction.
The opening of Golden Bay Asian in Bay Central continues a long tradition of good Chinese restaurants on the Woolooware Bay site. Murray Trembath's story on the restaurant's owners drew plenty of readers to The Leader's website.
Congratulations are in order for Mortdale local Nick Bartlett who recently returned from the United States where a television pilot he directed and acted in won three major awards at a prestigious festival.
Damien Madigan, Editor
