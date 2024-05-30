Community is central to new St George Police Area Commander's role

St George's new Police Area Commander, Detective Superintendent Paul Dunstan aims to build strong bonds with the community.
Mr Dunstan has 30 years of policing experience. He started his career in the Liverpool and Macquarie Fields areas and then went to Police HQ in Surry Hills where he transferred to the detectives branch in 2000 before being appointed as an Inspector in 2012.
He was Duty Officer at Kings Cross and the CBD and in that time covered major events and projects including the Black Lives Matter protests during COVID.
Mr Dunstan was promoted to Superintendent in 2021 where he served as Operations Manager supporting the Assistant Commissioner for the Central Metropolitan Region which covers an area stretching from the city down to Sutherland Shire.
He started his new role as St George PAC Commander three weeks ago.
Since arriving he has been actively meeting community members and local leaders.
He says he has a good base to work from, praising the work of his predecessor, Supt Rohan Cramsie.
"I'd like to acknowledge Rohan Cramsie as a great Commander and a good community man," Mr Dunstan said.
"I would like to follow the good work Rohan has done. I'd like to increase the profile of police in the St George area and strengthen our ties with the community.
"I have an understanding of the issues and what happens in the community and I'd also like to listen to people and hear their concerns.
"I know hooning is a major problem. There is new technology such as noise cameras being rolled out and the police will be talking with the community to find the best places for them to be located.
"All eyes will be on us to see what impact the technology has on the problem of hooning but we acknowledge that police will continue to have an important role in enforcing regulations," he said.
"Domestic violence is the number one priority. It is probably the most disturbing crime category for us.
"We have been meeting with multicultural and religious leaders to discuss the problem."
In this work Mr Dunstan is assisted by St George PAC's new Multicultural Liaison Officer Sally Ajami.
"As well as the established multicultural communities there are emerging groups in St George such as the Nepalese, Mongolian and Ukrainian communities who have settled here," Mr Dunstan said. "We are trying to reach out to them to see how we can help.
"Policing is a tough job and I really feel for the young police officers of today. The level of scrutiny and accountability has never been as high.
"I've got nothing but pride and admiration for the police working in the St George PAC.
"I grew up in country NSW and have seen the strong bonds and relationship between the police and the local community.
"That's the sort of leadership I will have - to be out and engaging with the community," he said.
