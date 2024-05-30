St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Community is central to new St George Police Area Commander's role

JG
By Jim Gainsford
May 31 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George's new Police Area Commander, Detective Superintendent Paul Dunstan. Picture: Chris Lane
St George's new Police Area Commander, Detective Superintendent Paul Dunstan. Picture: Chris Lane

St George's new Police Area Commander, Detective Superintendent Paul Dunstan aims to build strong bonds with the community.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.