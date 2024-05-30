Waiting times at Sutherland Hospital ED blow out amid big rise in patient numbers

The number of people attending Sutherland Hospital's emergency department has grown by 3.8 per cent over the last year, and patients are waiting longer for treatment.
This is revealed in the latest Bureau of Health Information (BHI) Healthcare Quarterly Report, January - March 2024.
Across the state, there was a 5.2 per cent increase, with Health Minister Ryan Park saying, "Our hospitals are confronted with unprecedented pressure".
State Opposition Leader and Cronulla MP Mark Speakman blamed the situation on the government's "financial mismanagement"
At Sutherland Hospital, emergency department (ED) treatments starting on time fell from 58.7 per cent to 55.1 per cent compared with the same quarter last year.
The proportion of patients leaving within four hours fell from 50.4 per cent to 47.9 per cent.
The number of elective surgeries performed fell 4.4 per cent from 540 to 516 (4.4 per cent).
A spokesman for South Eastern Sydney Local Health District said Sutherland Hospital continued to provide high quality care throughout the first quarter of 2024,
despite high demand for emergency care.
"Throughout this period, hospital staff worked hard to keep the community safe and healthy, and we thank them for their dedication," he said.
"The ED had 16,635 attendances during the January to March 2024 quarter, which is an increase of 608 attendances, or 3.8 per cent, compared with the same quarter in 2023.
"Sutherland Hospital also saw increases in presentations across the three most urgent triage categories, compared with the same quarter in 2023.
"Despite this high demand, more than eight in ten patients (81.1 per cent) were transferred from ambulance to ED staff within 30 minutes, which is better than the average for hospitals of a similar size in NSW (75.4 per cent).
"All patients are seen and triaged on arrival at the ED and the most seriously unwell patients are treated first.
"During busy times, those with less urgent conditions can experience longer wait times when there are large numbers of seriously unwell patients being prioritised for emergency care."
The spokesman said Sutherland Hospital also improved planned surgery performance in the first quarter of the year.
"Of the 516 planned procedures performed during the quarter, the vast majority (87.8 per cent) were performed on time - an improvement of 11.6 percentage points compared with the same quarter in 2023 (76.2 per cent)," he said.
"Pleasingly, almost all urgent planned surgeries (98.1 per cent) were performed on time.
"At the end of the quarter, the hospital reduced the number of patients waiting longer than clinically recommended for a planned surgery by almost 70 per cent (73 surgeries), with 33 patients waiting longer than clinically recommended for a planned surgery, compared with 106 surgeries at the end of March 2023."
