St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Waiting times at Sutherland Hospital ED blow out amid big rise in patient numbers

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 31 2024 - 7:37am, first published 7:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland Hospital's emergency department. Picture: John Veage
Sutherland Hospital's emergency department. Picture: John Veage

The number of people attending Sutherland Hospital's emergency department has grown by 3.8 per cent over the last year, and patients are waiting longer for treatment.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.