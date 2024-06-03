6000 more homes for shire: Mayor says govt is 'ramming through development'

Updated
Six thousand new homes will have to be built in Sutherland Shire over the next five years under a target set by the state government.
At present, about 900 new homes are being built each year, the council says, and the government expects the number to rise to 1200.
The target under Sutherland Shire Council's draft long-term housing strategy, which was put on hold pending government changes to planning rules, was 22,000 homes over the 20 years, or 1100 a year.
The council will now have to amend its strategy to take into account the extra dwellings and previously announced planning changes, including increased building height in R3 zones near transport hubs and shopping centres. Where townhouses are now the norm, six storey flats would be allowed.
The community will see the results when Place Plans, showing which areas will be rezoned, are released.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said, "Once again, the state Labor government is trying to ram through development without any concern for local communities, or any plan to tackle the real issues slowing down the supply of housing".
"Our council has always been committed to doing our bit to deliver a mix of quality, affordable housing options that will meet the future needs of our community and offer diversity of choice to prospective home buyers and renters," he said.
"But, in forcing arbitrary housing targets on councils, the government is not making any meaningful effort to help us achieve this.
"New dwelling approvals by councils are only one small factor in ensuring that housing supply keeps pace with demand, but state and federal government need to do their part if we stand any chance of achieving this."
Cr Pesce said, at present, an average of 1063 new dwellings were being approved each year, but only about 900 new dwellings were completed each year.
"That's a significant gap made up of people who can't build their home once approved due to market forces well beyond the control of council," he said.
Cr Pesce said it would be better if the state and federal governments addressed those factors, rather than setting "unrealistic targets".
The shire's target is well below what is expected in the north-west, west and south-west, such as The Hills (23,300 new homes), Blacktown (21,400), Parramatta (19,500) and Campbelltown (10,500).
