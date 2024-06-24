St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
sport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Olympic crunch time comes

John Veage
By John Veage
June 24 2024 - 12:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ollie Hoare
Ollie Hoare

Australia's athletes are spread far and wide across the globe as the chase for 2024 Olympic qualification enters its final weeks, with big names like Caringbah's Ollie Hoare stepping up for one last push for Paris.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.