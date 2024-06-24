Olympic crunch time comes

Australia's athletes are spread far and wide across the globe as the chase for 2024 Olympic qualification enters its final weeks, with big names like Caringbah's Ollie Hoare stepping up for one last push for Paris.
Hoare has been competing in the US and Europe after an injury layoff and is running good times and is the fastest Australian over the distance in the Olympic qualifying period.
At the sixth Wanda Diamond League meeting of the season in Oslo Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the 1500m in a dramatic photo finish as several world leads and meeting records were set- Olli Hoare finished sixth with a 3.31.08.
Hoare came into the race as the 15th qualifier and said it was an encouraging race in a world class field.
"I had to deal with a lot of scrimmaging. I was stuck in lane two and was watching the guys at the front while dealing with all the scruff.
"Im hoping to now race in Monaco in July -I've got to get learn to into position for the sprint at the 300mtre mark-Ive got to get into that position.
"Its my second Diamond League and Ive finished 11th and sixth, so I want to get to third and hopefully get selected for Paris and bring home some silverware for Australia."
Athletes have now been selected to contest the marathon at Paris 2024, with the AOC acknowledging the difficult task of Olympic nomination and selection where there are more athletes qualified than positions available.
Cronulla's Eloise Wellings was in the mix to compete at her third games posting a qualifying time but had four women in front of her.
Sinead Diver, Genevieve Gregson, Jessica Stenson, were selected which led to Lisa Weightman appealing, sparking a media frenzy after some social media backlash.
Wellings was all class and said she is moving forward with hope for what's ahead.
"I have so much joy for the 'Paris-bound-ladies who through this sport have become some of my best friends. To be amongst you on the hunt for selection has been an honour."
