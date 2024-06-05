St George Letters: Please restore pride in heart of Penshurst

Why can't Penshurst have a regular deep cleanse? Why are the bins in Penshurst always so dirty? Why do I constantly see council trucks driving out of Oatley after maintaining their many gardens, but no one seems to be able to maintain a strip of greenery between Bridge Street and Penshurst Lane? Why did the community of Penshurst have to form a group to plead with the council to get the basics done in our suburb?