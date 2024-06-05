St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
St George Letters: Please restore pride in heart of Penshurst

Updated June 5 2024 - 11:56am, first published 10:00am
Supports of the Penshurst Pride community group. Picture: Chris Lane
Penshurst has a population of 12,786, higher than neighbouring suburbs like Mortdale and Oatley, yet it has been severely neglected. The town centre is dirty, smelly, and cluttered with shopkeeper goods on the footpaths, making it difficult for pedestrians to navigate. Our small patch of greenery beside the Bridge Street railway bridge has been decimated, and the infrastructure is outdated, with leaking public toilets and a drab, grey shelter in the middle of the town centre.

