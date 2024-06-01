Letters: Parking for Flour bakery-cafe at Caringbah South creates issues

Thank you for writing about residents' concerns at council inaction over issues resulting from Flour bakery-cafe at Caringbah South.
We also have sent numerous concerns and complaints to the council since Flour opened late last year. Please see recent correspondence attached as well as a video (below) of the damage to the nature strip.
Just on the weekend, we had another car partially blocking access to our driveway so they could get a coffee or cake, which meant we could not park our car in our garage for 30 minutes and had to wait.
We sent several close photos of the car partially blocking our driveway and the council sent us an email very quickly saying they attended and could not find a car and the matter was closed.
So it seems despite sending photos of the offence as long as the vehicle has left by the time the council rangers supposedly attend there is no further action to be taken. It is a very dismissive way to administer parking enforcement and resident concerns.
The nature strip, which the council expects us to maintain, has been devastated by a high volume of transient traffic and parking that couldn't care less about any damage or litter and noise etc.
We are aware of several other neighbours who have been similarly raising concerns due to safety issues and hazards trying to park and access and exit driveways etc.
Name supplied, Caringbah South
Re the story about Sid Ford and Flour cafe issues (Leader 29/5).
In council's reply, note the following bureaucratic jargon: "traffic engineers / detailed assessment / determine the need for change / vehicle survey / pedestrian count / examination of crash incidents / community consultation".
All of this will be incorporated into any planned changes.Then a report will be sent to Sutherland Traffic and Traffic Safety Committee.
Then a report will be sent to council for adoption. No doubt it will then be placed on a list subject to funds being available.
In other words, Sid don't hold your breath, your just a ratepayer, not a traffic engineer. Council will do whatever they decide when all committees have had their say.
Hopefully by the Leader highlighting the problem, I will be proved wrong and you will get a swift satisfactory outcome.
Kevin Thurecht, Illawong
I am not sure if you are doing any more stories about resident concerns with the parking and driver behaviour since Flour opened, but it's hard to get any support from council.
It seems cars can park and block your driveway and as long as they are gone by the time council attend no action will be taken.
Paul (surname supplied) Caringbah South
