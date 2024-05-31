St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Education

TAFE course expands to meet community demand

EK
By Eva Kolimar
May 31 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAFE NSW Loftus has expanded its teachings in one of its diploma courses, to address the rising presentations of chronic pain. Picture supplied
TAFE NSW Loftus has expanded its teachings in one of its diploma courses, to address the rising presentations of chronic pain. Picture supplied

A TAFE campus in Sutherland Shire is helping to address the growing need for more pain management services in the community because of an ageing population.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.