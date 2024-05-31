TAFE course expands to meet community demand

A TAFE campus in Sutherland Shire is helping to address the growing need for more pain management services in the community because of an ageing population.
Students enrolled in the Diploma of Remedial Massage at Loftus are learning new content, as teachers have reported more people with chronic pain coming into the site's community clinic.
From arthritis, fibromyalgia (musculoskeletal pain) and the long-term effects of COVID-19, the new presentation of conditions means the diploma course had to be redesigned, so students were more in-tune with current presentations.
The Australian Government Department of Health's 2021 National Strategic Action Plan for Pain Management reveals that one in five Australian adults experience chronic pain. The number of people with arthritis is also expected to rise to 5.4 million by 2030 (currently 3.6 million).
In response, Loftus added two additional units to the diploma - Apply Principles of Pain Neuroscience and Research and Apply Evidence to Practice. Developed in consultation with industry experts, these units will be delivered this term.
Loftus campus's Head Teacher of Health and Recreation, Andrew Stewart, said students needed to be equipped with up-to-date skills and knowledge.
"In the last decade, massage therapy has changed focus to long-term pain resolution and functional testing rather than short-term relief," he said. "Remedial massage therapists often work alongside other allied health professionals in supporting patients who are experiencing pain or seeking rehabilitation following an injury. Our students have seen firsthand the effectiveness of massage therapy in calming the nervous system and reducing pain."
