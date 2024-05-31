Man faces DV charges after choking allegation

A man will face court after being extradited from South Australia on serious domestic violence and traffic offences.
Following a request from St George Police Area Command, South Australia Police arrested a 28-year-old man at a caravan park in Berri on May 28 at 8pm.
He faced the Berri Magistrates Court the following day. The man was remanded in custody to the Adelaide City Watch House.
On May 30 officers from St George Police Area Command extradited the man from South Australia to NSW.
On arrival the man was taken to Kogarah Police Station and charged by virtue of the warrants.
Police will allege that in one incident occurring on April 30 he assaulted a 21-year-old woman known to him at a hotel in Mascot. It will be further alleged that the woman was choked during the assault. The woman did not seek any medical treatment.
The man was refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court on May 31.
New St George Police Commander Superintendent Paul Dunstan says the local command and NSW Police Force is focused on reducing domestic and family violence in the community.
"This includes ensuring those responsible are accountable for their actions," Superintendent Dunstan said. "The arrest and extradition highlights the serious way NSW Police are taking domestic and family violence and should send a clear message to those responsible. This is a serious problem with devastating consequences, and we will work tirelessly to ensure victims are protected and offenders are brought before the courts."
