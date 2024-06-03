No longer beating heart of community: Centre empty because of council fees

The Bundeena Community Centre, which was once the township's "beating heart", now stands largely empty because residents' groups can't afford council hall hire fees.
Only three established community groups now hire the hall for a total of 5.5 hours per week, a two per cent utilisation rate, the Bundeena Progress Association says.
Sutherland Shire Council proposes higher fees for the 2024-25, along with a new fee of $65 per week to store mobility equipment, which volunteers have collected and provided free for the elderly and people with a disability since 1995.
The progress association appealed at the last council meeting to provide the hall free to not-for-profit groups.
Following a move led by Cr Leanne Farmer, the council agreed to review fees and charges for 2024-25 for all council facilities used by community groups.
Bundeena Progress Association's Barbara Buchanan said the township had few social services, a 26 per cent higher population of elderly and 10 per cent lower median income than the rest of the shire, but only one public venue.
"Our community hall, which was once the beating heart of Bundeena, now stands largely empty," she said.
"Bundeena has a wealth of talent - artists, musicians, filmmakers and other talented residents who run volunteer programs like the Art Trail, Art of Living Festival, the Sustainability Festival, the Bundeena Orchestra and the Ramshackle Band - but they too cannot afford the hall hire or storage fees.
"Bundeena has more than 35 not-for-profit community groups. Many use a free room at our community club, but only when the activity doesn't interfere with the club's activities."
