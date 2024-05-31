Share celebrates 40 years of caring for the community

Share, the St George-based not-for-profit support group is celebrating 40 years of caring for the community.
Share stands for Self-Help, Action, Responsibility and Enrichment and its mission to assist people over 50 in their health management and to maintain a healthy lifestyle through a range of education and exercise programs.
This also includes assisting people in managing chronic conditions.
Share's programs include diabetes management, mental health, loneliness and social isolation, arthritis, weight control, cognitive impairment, rehabilitation from injury and quitting smoking.
"We have been running wellbeing programs since 1984 at sites rangng from Engadine to the city , Canada Bay, Canterbury Bankstown and Hurstville," Share Chief Executive Officer Adrian Prakash said.
"We are also helping in research with the University of Sydney in the sleeping patterns of 40 to 70 year olds."
Share's President, Barbara Ward said that Share plays an important role in not only in providing health and wellbeing programs but also in providing people with social connections.
"Social isolation is a serious problem with multicultural communities. They face problems with the language barrier and assimilation," Ms Ward said.
"We provide caring pathways for people.
"There is an alarming amount of domestic violence in the multicultural community. Share plays a pivotal role in overcoming this because women who can't go anywhere else can come to our classes. Their husband knows they are coming to our exercise classes but we can also provide these women with pathways to assist them to find solutions to overcome Domestic Violence."
Ms Ward said that Share is seeing up to 18 women a week from multicultural communities who are experiencing domestic violence.
"We are not here to break-up homes," she said. "We ask them if they have a church and tell them to talk to their local pastor."
Share is also educating men about domestic violence, holding regular talking groups for men from multicultural communities.
And finally, Share talks to the younger generation about the problem of domestic violence and how to educate them to assist people experiencing it.
It is all part of Share's mission of building better communities through social connection and wellbeing.
Share's Head Office is at Suite 1a, 124 Forest Road, Hurstville. Phone 02 8580 0628.
