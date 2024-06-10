St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Softball state champions

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 10 2024 - 3:01pm, first published 11:36am
The Grand Final of the NSW State Championships at Blacktown International Sports Park saw the Sutherland girls defeat Manly Warringah 5-4. Picture Glenn Nichols
The Sutherland Shire Softball Association U18 girls have won the NSW State Championships at Blacktown International Sports Park- it's been 10 years since the Shire juniors U18 team have been crowned NSW Champions.

John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

